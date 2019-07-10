Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Holding by $17.80 Million as Shares Rose; Valmont Inds (VMI) Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Trimmed Its Holding by $413,140

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $126.6. About 127,766 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,180 shares to 319,308 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Comm Brokerage has 12,343 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 41,081 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 75,807 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Incorporated reported 5,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Mason Street Advisors accumulated 11,668 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability reported 3,535 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Lc accumulated 0% or 41,361 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc owns 43,307 shares. Harvey Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.49% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 4,800 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0.06% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 27,177 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. VMI’s profit will be $48.96M for 14.13 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Management Ltd holds 5.6% or 13,787 shares in its portfolio. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 616 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Page Arthur B reported 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Salem Counselors Incorporated stated it has 3.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 1,681 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ratan Cap Management LP invested in 2,600 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd accumulated 73,679 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co has 825 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 1,971 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Company has 82,559 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh accumulated 1.95% or 5,757 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Company has 1.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 182,683 shares. 138,488 were reported by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 131,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).