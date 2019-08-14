Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Sonata Capital Group Lowered Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Fir Tree Cut Its Stake by $4.85 Million

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $62.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.5. About 3.64M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 999,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.87M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $134.24. About 17.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.24 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.