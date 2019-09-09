Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Sonata Capital Group Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined; Old Republic International Position In Kellogg Co (K) Was Upped

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 204,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 792,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.45 million, up from 588,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 2.64 million shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Stock: Why Amazon Will Be First $2-Trillion Company – Profit Confidential” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

