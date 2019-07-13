Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Sonata Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Position; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Position in Firstenergy (FE) Boosted as Share Price Rose

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 21,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 43,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 2.45 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Filing Does Not Involve Company or Certain Other Units; 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RAISED FORECAST FOR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – FirstEnergy generation subs file for Chapter 11; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 05/04/2018 – FE: Trump says they’re working on “the 202” the emergency order FirstEnergy is asking DOE to grant to keep struggling coal and nuclear plants open – ! $FE; 02/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Invest Up to $4.8 Billion From 2018-2021; 05/04/2018 – Trump Says Emergency Aid Sought by FirstEnergy to Be Examined; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

