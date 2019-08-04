Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Sonata Capital Group Decreased Holding by $1.50 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Sheffield Asset Management Has Increased Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulta Ltd reported 5.75 million shares or 22.8% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund invested in 0.79% or 89,797 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Inc reported 0.87% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 64.13M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Maryland Capital Management invested in 0.03% or 7,059 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.29% or 25.27M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Srs Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 1.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meiji Yasuda Life Communication owns 95,800 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Inv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 432,885 shares. 1.36 million were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Coastline Trust Communications reported 196,127 shares stake. 27,700 were reported by Northcoast Asset Limited Liability. Wagner Bowman accumulated 23,028 shares. Rockland Tru Com reported 38,546 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 3.80 million are owned by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Com invested in 835 shares. Lakeview Ltd accumulated 1,635 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 305 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability holds 5.87% or 113,715 shares in its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 6.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burke Herbert Bancorporation Tru Company holds 443 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Counselors Inc owns 17,413 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 25,270 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Madison Investment Hldg Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 153 shares. 92,366 are held by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,488 shares. Vulcan Value Llc holds 310,602 shares. 5,909 are owned by Ls Advsr Lc. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,558 shares.