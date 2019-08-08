Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Somerset Group Has Decreased Its Position by $715,560 as Market Valuation Declined; As New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Stock Declined, Lsv Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $350,400

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 681,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, up from 659,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 3.19 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $37.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1830.41. About 3.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,219 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Toth Finance Advisory reported 0.2% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 41,300 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 150 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.35% or 4,867 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Lc has invested 2.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tortoise Management reported 126 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 2.04% or 142,702 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fil Ltd holds 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 157,685 shares. Crestwood Advisors Limited Company reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tennessee-based Capwealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South State owns 8,205 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Blue Fincl Cap reported 5.23% stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 62,219 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares were bought by Saltzman David. Shares for $29,974 were bought by Sloves Andrew.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv has invested 0.05% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 2.79M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 57,996 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc owns 12,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 22,353 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Company holds 0.75% or 583,965 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,700 shares. Glenmede Com Na has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 231 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 1.38% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 10.15 million shares. Carroll Associate reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cibc Asset Inc has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 36,779 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 0% or 3,361 shares. Blair William Com Il invested in 26,540 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.07% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.17 million shares to 10,566 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,638 shares, and cut its stake in Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS).