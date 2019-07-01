Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Somerset Group Has Cut Position; Transact Technologies (TACT) Holder Zpr Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $23.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1917.47. About 2.17 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 10,703 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TransAct Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TACT); 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 05/03/2018 – TransAct 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS LIKELY TO HAVE PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE DESIGNATED RUSSIAN COMPANIES, WHICH WOULD BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 11/04/2018 – iPayment, Inc. Named a Finalist for ISO of the Year Award at TRANSACT 2018; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-Promoter of India’s AGS Transact Technologies to raise $100 mln in debt – Mint; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 24/04/2018 – SPOTON TRANSACT LLC, A PAYMENTS & SOFTWARE COMPANY, ANNOUNCED INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $20 MLN LED BY TWIN BROTHERS AND CO-FOUNDERS, MATT AND ZACH HYMAN; 11/04/2018 – ControlScan Payment Security Experts to Speak at ETA TRANSACT Conference

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $88,100 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares to 37,869 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,046 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF).

