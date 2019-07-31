Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Somerset Group Has Cut Holding by $715,560 as Market Value Rose; Boeing Company (BA) Holder Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $379,857

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10M shares traded or 13.99% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.13M shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.