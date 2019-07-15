Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Somerset Group Decreased Stake by $715,560; Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Shareholder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Cut Position by $1.15 Million as Stock Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $396.83. About 201,731 shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $22.13M for 54.21 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.