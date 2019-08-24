Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Somerset Group Decreased Its Stake by $715,560; Algert Global Has Increased Its Nic (EGOV) Stake by $705,619

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 182.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 41,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 64,290 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 22,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 310,249 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 09/05/2018 – Grand County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 06/03/2018 – Izard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q Rev $86.7M; 29/05/2018 – South Carolina Office of the Comptroller Website Ranks No. 9 in National Review of State Transparency Websites; 08/03/2018 – NIC Sees 2018 EPS 75c-EPS 79c; 04/05/2018 – TV Guide: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 10.77 BLN SHILLINGS VS 12.17 BLN SHILLINGS

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advisors Lp accumulated 765 shares. 1,984 are held by Arete Wealth Lc. Telos Capital holds 2,085 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset One Co Limited has invested 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Staley Advisers has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,409 shares. Alesco Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,514 are owned by Lmr Prtn Llp. Bar Harbor reported 280 shares. New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 3,453 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Nj owns 10,012 shares. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,035 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 5,134 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Grimes Company holds 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,613 shares.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10,125 shares to 4,658 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weis Mkts Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 13,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,662 shares, and cut its stake in Cargurus Inc.