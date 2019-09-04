Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Somerset Group Decreased Its Holding by $715,560; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Lifted Stake in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) as Market Value Declined

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 619,622 shares traded or 244.38% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 26/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection in the U.S. Market; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL RETIRE ON MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – U.S FDA ISSUES FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS FOR API UNIT AT HYDERABAD; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES -PERFORMANCE IN QTR MAINLY ON ACCOUNT OF CONTINUING HEADWINDS IN U.S. MARKETS, TEMPORARY DROP IN SALES IN RUSSIA; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MUKHERJEE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY EREZ ISRAELI, FORMER PRESIDENT & CEO OF ENZYMOTEC

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc analyzed 402 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $884.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.86 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.