Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Sns Financial Group Has Lifted Position by $3.78 Million as Shares Declined; Greatmark Investment Partners Position in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Has Decreased by $342,070

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 260.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 820,633 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,272 shares to 153,872 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 5,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR).

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 50,514 shares to 479,827 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 863 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware holds 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,681 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,810 shares. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lifeplan Group Inc invested in 0.03% or 30 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 8.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,751 shares. Moreover, Glynn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 7.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 920 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 238 shares. Dubuque Bankshares has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 33,950 were reported by Seatown Pte Limited. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 9,488 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 386,695 shares.