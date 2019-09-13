Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Signalpoint Asset Management Has Upped Position by $796,953; Timucuan Asset Management Increased Hexcel (HXL) Stake by $4.09 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 51,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.27 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 146,586 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 421 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1841.84. About 884,383 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis has invested 4.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc has 2.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dodge And Cox accumulated 0% or 530 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma owns 58,505 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Citadel Lc stated it has 246,690 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 6,819 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.93% or 2,604 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 4,104 shares. Town & Country Fincl Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 190 shares. Smith Moore & stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chemung Canal Tru Com holds 1.36% or 3,086 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Lc has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 34,261 were reported by Mariner Ltd Llc. Brown Advisory Secs invested in 11,058 shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,343 shares.

