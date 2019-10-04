Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Shelton Capital Management Cut Holding; Prologis Reit (PLD) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.63 Million

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59M, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.62 million shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 36,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 69,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 2.10M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.99 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 6.45 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 523 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Adage Cap Prtn Gru Lc stated it has 767,029 shares. Agf Invs holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 520,680 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 368,870 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Limited Com reported 7,100 shares. Eii Capital Management accumulated 92,622 shares or 3.96% of the stock. Fiduciary Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,871 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Oppenheimer And Com has invested 0.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bamco New York accumulated 154,349 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 27,813 are held by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 1.65M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 6,102 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs: The 4 Investment Rules You Should Know – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 60,150 shares to 95,113 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Agf invested in 105,558 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Dillon And Associates Inc has 898 shares. California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 682,091 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 481 shares. Rech Investors holds 2.47% or 4.11 million shares. 10,592 are held by Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Com. B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt reported 2,459 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, S&Co has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 650 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 98,957 shares. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 69 shares. Weiss Asset Lp holds 0.01% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 0.09% or 493 shares in its portfolio. General Investors has invested 3.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 370 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.72 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.