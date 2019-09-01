Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Shellback Capital LP Decreased Holding by $8.90 Million; Cabot-Wellington Decreased Cabot (CBT) Position by $5.05 Million as Stock Value Declined

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 209,646 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro To Retire And Appoints Erica McLaughlin As Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bankshares And Tru invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 118,736 are owned by Gru. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 21,616 shares in its portfolio. 7,305 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Foster Motley owns 42,547 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,286 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Manhattan accumulated 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 8,586 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 342,524 shares. 8,000 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 5.30 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp invested in 3.00M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Cabot (NYSE:CBT), The Stock That Dropped 21% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Corporation (CBT) CEO Sean Keohane on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Cabot Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CBT) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 14,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.