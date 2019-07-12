Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Position by $3.56 Million; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Decreased Visa Cl A (V) Position as Share Price Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $10.83 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.9. About 1.44M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 511 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,479 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01B, down from 38,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $179.72. About 2.83M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Hathaway invested in 483,300 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Bancorporation And Tru Of Newtown owns 181 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Narwhal Cap stated it has 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guild Inv, California-based fund reported 348 shares. Bar Harbor Tru invested in 280 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Hillman owns 15,475 shares. Scge Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 47,500 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.04% or 1,282 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charles Schwab Inv invested in 1.71M shares or 1.95% of the stock. Moab Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bangor Comml Bank invested in 858 shares. Smithfield Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 905 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 4,024 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.48 million shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $29.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,579 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 42 shares to 8,962 shares, valued at $778.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Communication Services Etf (VOX) by 2,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Mngmt owns 125,761 shares. 2,625 were accumulated by Asset Strategies. Sol Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,636 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 3.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hendley And Com Incorporated owns 80,170 shares for 6.42% of their portfolio. Rdl Fin has invested 3.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 23,998 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 144,200 shares. Factory Mutual Insur has 1.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northstar Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 57,643 shares. Fragasso Gp has 22,413 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Penobscot Investment Management Co Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,392 shares. Saratoga Research Inv Mngmt holds 0.11% or 10,580 shares. Aviva Pcl stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hollencrest Capital holds 0.27% or 13,343 shares.