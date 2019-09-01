Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Shaker Investments Has Raised Position by $454,155 as Market Value Declined; Opus Capital Group Has Trimmed Stake in Innospec (IOSP) by $1.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 21,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 24,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.18. About 58,008 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP)

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares to 122,002 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Management Ltd Co owns 738 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Barr E S owns 2.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,514 shares. Hillsdale owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 180 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harding Loevner LP accumulated 1.16% or 138,488 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 10.23% or 16,819 shares in its portfolio. Brown Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,587 shares. Zeke Advsr invested in 16,626 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,119 shares. Hilltop Inc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 133 were accumulated by South Street Advisors Lc. Tillar reported 1,003 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,156 shares. 3,828 were accumulated by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Penn Davis Mcfarland has 179 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,900 shares to 1,950 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,545 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.