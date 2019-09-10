Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Selz Capital Lifted Holding by $4.09 Million; Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.27 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 74.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 39,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 13,748 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 53,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 1.75M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Square Cap Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Management owns 5,568 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtn Llc holds 0.03% or 554 shares in its portfolio. Oakmont reported 14.83% stake. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 102,532 shares. Comm Savings Bank has invested 1.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beaumont Finance Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,227 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc holds 205,348 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Alesco Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Private Asset has 1.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,624 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,505 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc reported 3.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 28,876 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strs Ohio invested in 2.44% or 302,692 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 25,400 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $192.16 million for 28.44 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Israel-based Psagot House Ltd has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Franklin Res holds 177,553 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Altfest L J And reported 5,637 shares stake. 4.89M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Confluence Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.44% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 455,691 shares. Moreover, Cim Mangement Inc has 0.33% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cleararc Cap owns 0.08% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,849 shares. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 82,263 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 128,561 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 431,487 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Bankshares reported 800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 63,102 shares. 4,509 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Serv. Moreover, Liberty Mgmt Inc has 0.19% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 6,526 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 42,496 shares to 178,088 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 30,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).