Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Selz Capital Has Raised Its Holding by $4.09 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Kingstown Capital Management LP Cut Position by $9.25 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Commercial Bank stated it has 858 shares. Maryland-based Edgemoor Invest Advsr has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tybourne Management (Hk) Limited stated it has 12.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 15,917 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 190,474 shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,081 shares. Forbes J M Llp reported 4,468 shares stake. Hallmark Cap Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 599 shares. 9,989 were accumulated by Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Llc. The Massachusetts-based Rockland has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 238 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 2.04% or 111 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 8,793 shares. Eagle Capital Limited holds 6.13% or 908,167 shares in its portfolio. Harvey reported 5,870 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.76 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 26.97 million shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oak Associate Oh invested 1.39% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Transamerica Advisors holds 31 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 0.04% stake. Northern Trust invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 2,916 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 3,753 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of reported 153,122 shares. Smead Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.58M shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 313,029 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc holds 0.5% or 249,804 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gabelli Funds Lc owns 185,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aimz Limited Company holds 0.26% or 10,139 shares.

