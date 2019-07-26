Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Upped Position by $5.16 Million; As Equus Total Return (EQS) Share Value Declined, Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Holding by $303,687

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 303,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 172,477 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 476,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Equus Total Return Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.0083 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6917. About 1,690 shares traded. Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) has declined 27.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 2,010 shares to 4,264 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 53,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 3,586 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,758 shares. Washington Savings Bank has 1,665 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Luxor Lp invested 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.44M are owned by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Washington Tru Company owns 29,042 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability holds 604,591 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 103,786 were accumulated by Generation Invest Mgmt Llp. Lord Abbett And Limited Com has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Webster Financial Bank N A invested in 7,900 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,299 shares stake. Jacobson Schmitt Advsr Lc owns 3,813 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat.

More notable recent Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The ‘single most important decision’ to make when starting your first job, according to a wealth manager – Yahoo Finance UK” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equus Total Return Fund, Flogging A Dead Horse – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Main Street Capital: Does The Price/NAV Matter At All? – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2017. More interesting news about Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equus Total Return Fund: Buying Time, Burning Cash – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2017 as well as Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “11 reasons to stop looking at your smartphone – Yahoo Finance UK” with publication date: May 30, 2019.