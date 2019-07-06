Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Cumberland Advisors Has Cut Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $304,200 as Share Price Rose

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $638.18. About 300,935 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 498 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77M, down from 9,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc by 57,444 shares to 82,453 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 58,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc..

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GrubHub (GRUB) Stock Rises as News Hits of Amazon (AMZN) Restaurants Closing – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APA, AMZN, BKNG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Surges After Amazon Deal; Insys Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Lc holds 7,714 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scholtz & Ltd Company owns 4,475 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Inc owns 30 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial Network reported 76 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Limited Liability Corp holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,844 shares. First Trust LP has 556,710 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 194,545 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bank And Tru has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,374 shares. First Bankshares Trust Of Newtown invested in 181 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 2,400 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 15,207 shares. Alleghany De invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Murphy Mgmt reported 2.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.81M for 569.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Capital Management Llc accumulated 372,032 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Co has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cibc Asset reported 2,394 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,350 are owned by Shell Asset. Capital Guardian Tru has invested 1.19% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 69 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Int Investors holds 515,207 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust invested in 0% or 3 shares. 7,644 were accumulated by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability. Columbus Circle reported 0.34% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Aviva Public Lc invested in 0.05% or 15,532 shares. 2,228 were accumulated by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has 420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) by 126,500 shares to 683,500 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR).