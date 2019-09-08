Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Lowered Holding; Marshfield Associates Has Cut Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Valuation Declined

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.15M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 3.67 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 9,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 12,481 shares to 55,056 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 43,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.