Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Decreased Its Holding by $584,937; Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Rock Point Advisors Trimmed Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.18 million, down from 8,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 59,056 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69M, down from 66,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3.59M shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 432 shares. Intrust State Bank Na has 1.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,112 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 182,830 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,740 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 3.13% or 98,957 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 1.46% or 6,073 shares. Gw Henssler & Limited holds 0.1% or 612 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn Inc, New York-based fund reported 94,733 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Alpha reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2.51M were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Wharton Business Gru Limited Liability Com reported 203 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Bank has invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vista Capital Prns accumulated 3,644 shares. 47,443 are held by Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department. Moreover, Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 2.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanlon Invest reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westwood Group Inc Inc accumulated 334,515 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.89 million shares. Peoples Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,282 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 1.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 716,000 shares. 156,763 were reported by Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability. Mcgowan Gru Asset Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hm Payson & Company holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 518,536 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation stated it has 20,373 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 68,598 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $219.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 191,455 shares to 434,485 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 17,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC).