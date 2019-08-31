Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $3.08 Million; Long Pond Capital LP Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Cut by $10.67 Million as Market Value Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,568 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 3,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56M, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 1.79 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,033 shares to 9,822 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY) by 1,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,202 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Limited Company reported 873 shares stake. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability invested 2.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 836 shares. Valiant Mngmt Lp reported 43,380 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 3.34% or 10,013 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Company holds 9,082 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Winslow Capital Management Limited Liability reported 664,836 shares. Chatham Capital Group Inc has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 241 shares. Fosun Int Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 2,769 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 501,183 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beddow Capital Management has 273 shares. Notis holds 0.74% or 865 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Incorporated owns 1.25 million shares. Confluence Limited Liability Company accumulated 193 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $36.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).