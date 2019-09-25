Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Qci Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $541,398; As Apple (Put) (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Shelton Capital Management Trimmed Position

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 17.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.46 million, up from 18,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $28.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1770. About 2.84M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 5,910 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,751 shares. Advisor Lc holds 3.66% or 151,543 shares. Thornburg holds 209,509 shares. Moreover, Lvw Advsrs Lc has 2.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,179 shares. Bank Of Hawaii invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 147,705 are held by Appleton Ptnrs Ma. Drexel Morgan & Company owns 15,957 shares. Adirondack Tru Com, New York-based fund reported 20,374 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning Incorporated owns 10,834 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust invested in 38,100 shares. Natl Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 98,506 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Sabal Tru holds 0.2% or 11,401 shares in its portfolio. Argent has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Financial Corp accumulated 1.17M shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.52 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 28,092 shares to 39,311 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S R Schill Assocs reported 1,766 shares stake. Moreover, Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,711 shares. Fincl Advantage owns 30 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri reported 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,037 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 75 shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt accumulated 883 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 284 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 205 shares. Whale Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 208,773 shares stake. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 210 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Howland Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel Assoc owns 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 293 shares. Uss Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 140,061 shares. Farmers Co invested in 169 shares or 0.09% of the stock.