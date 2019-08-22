Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Puzo Michael J Has Upped Stake by $694,200; Eventide Asset Management Has Decreased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $21.54 Million; Stock Price Declined

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 89,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 212,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.49 million, down from 301,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $203.77. About 1.25M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 17,035 shares to 294,638 shares, valued at $46.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.57% or 254,004 shares. 111,205 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests Com. Dupont Cap invested in 2,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,052 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 2,979 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated has 10 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 154 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 428,416 shares stake. Pinebridge LP invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 26,256 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0.1% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 361,400 shares. Connors Investor Serv stated it has 63,067 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh holds 0.08% or 5,100 shares.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 188.68 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares to 62,226 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,672 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).