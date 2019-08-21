Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Private Wealth Advisors Upped Its Holding; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 45,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 373,468 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.47 million, up from 328,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 30,375 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $61.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,355 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,344 shares. Peddock Ltd Company holds 12,918 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. California-based Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Klingenstein Fields And reported 856,699 shares. Farmers has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,936 shares. Nevada-based Peavine Cap Lc has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stearns Fincl Service Group accumulated 2,212 shares. Moreover, Miller Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,523 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alesco Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Columbia Asset accumulated 89,699 shares. Jet Capital Investors Limited Partnership owns 45,792 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt holds 1.7% or 2.78 million shares. Weatherstone holds 4,096 shares. Moreover, Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Tru has 1.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,746 shares.

