Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Lifted Stake by $354,220 as Share Value Declined; Cannell Peter B & Company Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Increased as Stock Rose

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 1,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 86,210 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, up from 84,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $8.83 during the last trading session, reaching $377.05. About 1.10 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and tour the defense giant’s Sunnyvale, California complex this week; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. $509,534 worth of stock was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.

