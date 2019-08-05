Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding by $1.41 Million as Shares Declined; Continental Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) as Market Valuation Declined

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 41.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 170,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 238,671 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 408,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 151,149 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 64,339 shares to 74,339 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31,430 shares to 52,307 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

