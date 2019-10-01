Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Park Avenue Securities Has Cut Its Stake; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosted Udr (UDR) Stake

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, down from 3,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1738.01. About 1.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 125.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 79,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 142,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 63,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 230,751 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.46 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archon Partners accumulated 13,983 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,895 shares. Phocas Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24 shares. 1,868 are held by Saturna Cap Corp. Buckingham Asset Lc reported 17,824 shares. Jnba Advsr holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,106 shares. Central Securities Corporation accumulated 13,000 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc reported 5,730 shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Indiana Trust & Invest Mngmt holds 397 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington Bancorp owns 1,502 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation reported 263 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 2,459 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 4.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 128,437 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,010 shares.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 3,501 shares to 10,897 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 155,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr Isin#Us01609w1027 (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors, Michigan-based fund reported 33,612 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 12,400 are owned by Prudential Public Ltd Com. Natixis Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,981 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 99,975 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.09% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 392,614 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 331,800 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company owns 275 shares. Oppenheimer & Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 48,729 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 3,666 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 41 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 78,203 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 297,095 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,724 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 46,755 shares to 24,144 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,574 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).