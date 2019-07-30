Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $352,440 as Stock Price Rose; Recro Pharma (REPH) Shareholder Newtyn Management Decreased Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $12.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1899.79. About 2.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 108,165 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 2.60M shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $46.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ni Hldgs Inc by 27,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recro Pharma Announces Presentation of New Meta-Analysis for IV Meloxicam at the 44th Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “More Pain For Recro Pharma: FDA Rejects Meloxicam NDA For Second Time – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Recro Pharma (REPH) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH): Here are Midwood Capital Managementâ€™s Thoughts On The Pharmaceutical Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Laughing Water Capital – Avid Bioservices, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Incorporated Inc reported 11,654 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Brandywine Global Management Ltd Company invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Opus Point Prtn reported 0.09% stake. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Newtyn Lc invested in 1.11M shares or 1.23% of the stock. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Parametric Associates Ltd Company stated it has 87,989 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 57,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 63,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 243,782 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 28,164 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 64,300 shares stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Ad Business Still Has a Lot of Opportunities – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.