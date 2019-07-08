Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Apriem Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $2.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 3,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1946.35. About 1.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $958.25 billion market cap company.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.16 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

