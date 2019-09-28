Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $14.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Capital International Lowered Its Holding in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) as Market Valuation Declined

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 293.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 7,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,165 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25M, up from 2,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 7,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 16,832 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, down from 24,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Galcanezumab for the Prevention of Episodic Cluster Headache; 08/05/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS THE 5 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR WERE ELECTED TO SERVE 3-YR TERMS ENDING IN 2021 BY VOTING SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA AND ADDITIONAL GLOBAL MARKETS; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 10,287 shares to 1,475 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 29,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,700 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beigene Ltd Adr by 32,128 shares to 345,118 shares, valued at $42.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

