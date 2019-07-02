Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Oz Management LP Has Lowered Stake; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Holding

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 7,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.71M, down from 196,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1926.45. About 2.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 7,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,888 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06M, down from 52,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $288.21. About 1.43M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,323 shares to 26,523 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. MILLER JEFFREY A had sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63 million. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M was made by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, January 18. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $381,564. CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1,000 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 38,609 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 2.44 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru Co accumulated 3,653 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Atria Invests Llc accumulated 916 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Ltd has invested 0.54% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mutual Of America Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,133 shares. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt LP holds 5.96% or 480,079 shares. Marvin Palmer accumulated 21,045 shares. Millennium Mgmt holds 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 151,893 shares. The Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Corp Mi has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Management Associates holds 0.92% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,400 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership holds 20,241 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares to 33.24M shares, valued at $54.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 487,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Atika Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Shanda Asset Ltd has 1.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. California-based Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Ca has invested 3.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Investors reported 4.13M shares stake. Light Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 52,350 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,668 shares. Joel Isaacson Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 156,889 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,945 shares. Jefferies Group Lc has 1,092 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs reported 10,985 shares. Hamel Assocs reported 278 shares. 200 were accumulated by Adi Capital Mngmt Lc. 1,022 are held by Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Capital Ww reported 3.92 million shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.21 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.