Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raised Holding by $485,940; Td Asset Management Has Increased Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 10,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,770 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50 million, up from 111,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.13. About 1.44 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,273 shares to 302,072 shares, valued at $38.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 20,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,119 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Gru has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,682 were reported by Sfmg Limited Liability Company. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 3,770 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Bell Bank reported 0.37% stake. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 9,196 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc holds 292 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Marco Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 313 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 20,121 shares stake. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 873 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,378 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baltimore accumulated 6,762 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc reported 10,031 shares. Bellecapital Ltd has 3.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,990 shares. Df Dent & Inc reported 66,453 shares stake.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 38,616 shares to 865,546 shares, valued at $43.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 40,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18M shares, and cut its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin has 16,296 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Covington Mngmt reported 12,561 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 234,877 shares. Virginia-based Kanawha Mgmt Lc has invested 1.32% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Washington Trust owns 1,132 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 8,888 shares. Commerce Bank holds 52,093 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Llc holds 2.35% or 85,302 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 0.01% or 8,769 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 84,831 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 867 shares. Td Asset Management has 121,770 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc holds 2,130 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gp holds 500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,876 shares.

