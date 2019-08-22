Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder North Star Asset Management Raised Holding by $4.91 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Barbara Oil Company Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 791,395 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 545.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,267 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.03. About 1.52 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.11M for 21.33 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Co invested in 3,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mariner Lc has invested 0.21% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cap Services Of America stated it has 210,719 shares. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 4,292 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,342 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,830 shares. First Comml Bank holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 66,939 shares. Hartford Management Co reported 32,106 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 74 are held by Trust Co Of Vermont. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman has invested 0.17% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Becker Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bank Of Hawaii holds 13,715 shares. Strs Ohio reported 37,787 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 7,950 shares to 80,445 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,981 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS).