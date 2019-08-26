Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder North Star Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $4.91 Million; Murphy Usa (MUSA) Holder Bb&T Has Cut Holding by $1.53 Million as Stock Rose

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 545.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,267 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $13.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.03. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (MUSA) by 37.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 18,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 29,976 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 48,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 196,203 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14,348 shares to 79,052 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VB) by 3,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) by 8,086 shares to 18,832 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) by 23,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,952 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

