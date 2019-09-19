Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined; As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Value Rose, Beaconlight Capital Has Lifted Stake

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $12.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1830.33. About 707,353 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 241.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 94,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 134,184 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18 million, up from 39,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.95. About 97,605 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 30/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q U.S. and Canada Rev $364.3M; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames the Toys R Us liquidation for its weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lopez Joins in on the Fun; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro To Acquire Entertainment Brands Including Power Rangers In Deal Valued At $522 Million — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q NET REV. $716.3M, EST. $821.2M; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 23/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hasbro Rtgs Unchgd On Weak 1Q Prfmce

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,977 are owned by Pinebridge L P. Welch Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 532 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 641,973 shares or 8.56% of their US portfolio. Blackhill holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,000 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 197,340 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd. Alberta Investment Corporation stated it has 35,250 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Management reported 16,504 shares. First Washington Corp has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Griffin Asset Management Inc has 4,172 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 197 shares. 28,860 were reported by Newbrook Cap Limited Partnership. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2,460 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 5,101 shares. Clear Street Markets Ltd accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,238 shares to 4,838 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 72,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.47 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 55,421 shares to 319,723 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) (NYSE:DLB) by 270,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,100 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs: 7 Tech Stocks With Over 20% Upside – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Congo has given over 200,000 people Merck Ebola vaccine – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Refreshing the Roadmap to IPO Readiness – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 31 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.05% stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 12 shares. Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 22,674 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 149,693 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance reported 1.26M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 22,329 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Johnson Grp owns 48 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 7,514 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated accumulated 1,709 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Jane Street Grp Inc invested in 3,036 shares or 0% of the stock. Girard Limited holds 0.24% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 13,062 shares.