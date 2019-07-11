Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Decreased Its Stake by $605,200 as Valuation Rose; Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose While Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Boosted Holding

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 340 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, down from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 817.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 54,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,424 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 6,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 3.80M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.52 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. The insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950.