Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Moreno Evelyn V Lifted Position; Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Sasco Capital Boosted Holding by $2.39 Million as Share Price Declined

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 10.77M shares traded or 114.70% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 08/03/2018 – KEVIN CONROY IS SAID TO RESIGN FROM BOARD OF NEWELL BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 39% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 3,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Dips a Big Toe Into Virtual Reality – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer: 4 Companies Can Compete Against Amazon In Retail – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lynch And Assocs In reported 398 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 498 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Corvex Management LP has invested 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Milestone has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanseatic Management holds 3.91% or 2,109 shares in its portfolio. 29,758 are owned by Newbrook Cap L P. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 3.68% or 7,032 shares. General American Invsts owns 3.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,000 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 1.22% or 242,653 shares. Clenar Muke Llc reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Company owns 241 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foster Dykema Cabot And Company Ma owns 258 shares. The California-based Menta Cap has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 286,959 shares to 842,838 shares, valued at $26.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 470,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,706 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management holds 530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Headinvest Limited Company holds 40,673 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Prelude Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Kentucky Retirement owns 17,006 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Llc accumulated 127,747 shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 36,240 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Schneider Capital Mgmt has invested 3.64% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 30,030 shares. 49,060 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 124,285 shares. Paloma Partners accumulated 0.04% or 115,654 shares. Tobam stated it has 0.09% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell Brands (NWL) Presents at CAGNY Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands: Never Hold Out For Top Dollar In A Bear Market – Seeking Alpha” on December 29, 2018. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Time To Buy Newell Brands Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Investors Digest Icahn Stake, Bullish Wells Fargo Commentary – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.