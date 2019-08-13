Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Moreno Evelyn V Has Lifted Holding; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Market Valuation Rose While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Decreased Stake by $403,500

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 3,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $40.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.65. About 3.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2,527 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $370.82. About 763,780 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 69 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.37% or 2,356 shares. Everett Harris And Company Ca reported 46,056 shares. 1,654 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Yhb Advsrs reported 8,665 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citizens & Northern Corporation reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sns Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 1.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 1.08% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie reported 337 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd stated it has 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,374 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Lc. Moreover, Sonata has 2.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,725 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,669 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4,895 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old National Fincl Bank In has 0.58% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability reported 1,174 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.15% or 424,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 4.30 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Allstate invested in 16,764 shares. The Florida-based Finemark Natl Bank Tru has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 275 are held by Burt Wealth. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 14,812 shares. Moreover, Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.72% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 6,704 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Inc has invested 1.27% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Manchester Cap Limited Liability Co reported 1,666 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Raymond James holds 95,740 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.