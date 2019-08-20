Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Raised Its Position by $461,020 as Market Valuation Declined; U S Global Investors Boosted Its Sinopec (SNP) Stake by $592,500 as Valuation Declined

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Corp (SNP) by 2142.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 7,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 85,049 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 07/05/2018 – China April crude oil imports up 0.7 pct from March; 07/03/2018 – China February crude oil imports down 20.6 pct from January; 11/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China’s underground natural gas storage facilities; 27/04/2018 – China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – CHINA APRIL CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 39.46 MLN TONNES VS 39.17 MLN TONNES IN MARCH – CUSTOMS; 12/04/2018 – CHINA JAN-MAR CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 112.07 MLN TONNES VS 104.73 MLN TONNES YR EARLIER – CUSTOMS; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE 60 BCM ANNUAL GAS SUPPLY CAPACITY BY 2023; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC TO EXPAND LNG TERMINALS AT QINGDAO AND TIANJIN, TO HAVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ZHEJIANG TERMINAL SOON – SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – China’s largest refinery Zhenhai plans 40-day overhaul from May

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.99. About 1.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 225,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $979,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,853 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Commercial Bank accumulated 858 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 3.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kistler accumulated 0.55% or 748 shares. Moreover, Eqis has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,428 shares. Lvw Limited Co owns 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,245 shares. Notis stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas-based Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Suisse Ag has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sprott Incorporated owns 120 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,076 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh stated it has 597 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 12,758 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 59,043 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Com stated it has 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 2.04% or 50,190 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares to 39,858 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,259 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).