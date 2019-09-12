Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Increased Stake; Jag Capital Management Holding in Mastercard Class A (MA) Has Upped by $9.72 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 418.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 36,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,619 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07 million, up from 8,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $269.95. About 6.28 million shares traded or 85.43% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 253,792 shares to 17,435 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 279,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,182 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

