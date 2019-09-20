Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Cove Street Capital Increased Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Holding

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 87,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 447,940 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57 million, up from 360,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 124,379 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,861 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.67M, down from 10,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.66. About 1.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. David R Rahn And Associate holds 2,661 shares or 5.75% of its portfolio. 700 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Lc. Van Eck Corporation reported 42,771 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blume Cap Mgmt Inc holds 765 shares. L & S Advsrs owns 8,139 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. 402 were accumulated by Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept. Bokf Na owns 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,051 shares. Moab Cap Ptnrs has 5,699 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Pa owns 1,543 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,890 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 468,963 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors holds 310 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Limited Company holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,245 shares. Counselors reported 18,088 shares.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,541 shares to 51,631 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.68 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 145,100 shares to 698,566 shares, valued at $38.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.