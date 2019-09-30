Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Milestone Group Upped Stake by $348,312; Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Price Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Its Position by $3.26 Million

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $8.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.32. About 2.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 66,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 12.60M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626.69M, down from 12.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 807,125 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.58 million for 8.95 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 812,077 shares to 4.49 million shares, valued at $77.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 112,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $684.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index Fund (IWB) by 70,952 shares to 203,489 shares, valued at $33.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 150,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 783,117 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 63,795 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested in 1.55 million shares or 5.49% of the stock. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc has 10,152 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 296,686 shares or 10.34% of the stock. Uss Inv Ltd holds 140,061 shares. Asset One Co Limited has 2.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Papp L Roy And Associate owns 375 shares. South Dakota Council owns 21,825 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Ser owns 280 shares. Valinor LP has 5.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 47,833 shares. 351 were accumulated by Lesa Sroufe. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co has 2,693 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lafayette Invests Inc has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com owns 354,055 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 69,824 shares.