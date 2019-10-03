Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Milestone Group Has Boosted Position; Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $35.77 Million as Stock Value Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 184,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.08M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $207.84. About 1.03M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $684.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHC) by 30,753 shares to 153,916 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 22,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,034 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Micro (IWC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Howard Wealth owns 119 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 16,605 shares. Lvw Ltd Liability reported 1,287 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware has 3.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Cypress Funds Ltd Liability has invested 9.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shikiar Asset Mngmt has invested 7.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfmg Llc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Ohio-based Bartlett Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spectrum Management Inc has 2,091 shares. 15,949 were accumulated by Meritage Portfolio Mngmt. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,084 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs Corp invested in 1,665 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.02% or 791 shares. 31,430 were accumulated by Castleark Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan invested 0.73% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited invested 0.62% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Syntal Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tru Of Vermont has 0.71% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 822 shares stake. First Merchants Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Ohio-based Dean Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Com owns 76,898 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.86% or 41,022 shares. Security Natl Tru Co holds 127 shares. Pinnacle Financial owns 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,234 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Manhattan invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 237,202 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.48% or 69,627 shares.