Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Meritage Group LP Has Lifted Stake; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Holding In Facebook (FB) Was Has Lifted

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 152,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.43 million, up from 151,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 20/04/2018 – Ives still thinks Facebook could hit $225 per share this year, well above the price of about $167 a share on Friday; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Coming up in 30 minutes: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg sits down for a live exclusive interview with CNBC’s @JBoorstin from Facebook’s headquarters. Watch on CNBC TV or; 25/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE PLEDGES HELPING BANK VICTIMS A PRIORITY:FACEBOOK; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN APRIL INCREASED BUYBACK PROGRAM BY ADDED $9B; 22/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A question of trust; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 22/05/2018 – MANY EUROPEANS USED FACEBOOK SAFETY CHECK TOOL AFTER ATTACKS-ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – EU proposes new tax on digital giants including Google and Facebook

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 32,483 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 21,494 shares. Raymond James holds 1.50 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc accumulated 0.76% or 42,943 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 713,193 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co reported 14,617 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stillwater Investment Lc has 27,129 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gw Henssler & Ltd has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability, South Dakota-based fund reported 4,216 shares. 1,400 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. 108,470 were accumulated by Nexus Mgmt Incorporated. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Com has 42,524 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

