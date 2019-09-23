Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Md Sass Investors Services Increased Its Stake by $1.33 Million; Crane Co (CR) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $16.10 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.3. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 193,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 611,218 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.00M, up from 417,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 112,960 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

