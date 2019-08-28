Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Mathes Company Has Cut Stake by $361,340; Tesla (TSLA) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 90.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 14,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 15,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 5.42M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 07/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with:; 18/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Did Soros really give Tesla a “vote of confidence”?; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is shutting down Model 3 production for six more days: Reuters; 11/05/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK SAYS CO TO ENABLE ORDERS END OF NEXT WEEK FOR DUAL MOTOR AWD & PERFORMANCE, STARTING PRODUCTION IN JULY; AIR SUSPENSION PROBABLY NEXT YEAR – TWEET; 21/03/2018 – CNBC: Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 16/04/2018 – Tesla is pausing Model 3 production at its Fremont, California factory to ” to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks.”; 25/05/2018 – Tesla settles class action lawsuit over ‘dangerous’ Autopilot system; 29/05/2018 – Daily Breeze: These new Tesla service grads already have jobs lined up; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Tesla’s large U.S. employee base may have political ramifications for its survival; 27/03/2018 – NTSB OPENING PROBE OF TESLA CRASH THAT OCCURRED MARCH 23

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Co accumulated 230,435 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.71% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 11,492 shares. Moreover, Noven Fincl has 0.13% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 876 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 12,030 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Crosslink accumulated 25,759 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc invested in 0.01% or 96 shares. Stephens Ar holds 791 shares. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 78,106 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company. Blume Capital Management has 31 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 1,007 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 45,269 shares to 48,269 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pfd Incm. (FPF) by 16,950 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 4,662 shares or 2.33% of the stock. 300 are held by Omers Administration. Horizon Invest Services Llc accumulated 211 shares. Cambridge Research has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancshares Hapoalim Bm holds 4,945 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Dana Advisors Inc holds 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,957 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc has 2,591 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 277 shares stake. Ar Asset Mgmt accumulated 376 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Buckingham Management stated it has 12,149 shares. Cypress Capital Management (Wy) invested in 2.26% or 952 shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt New York has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Puzo Michael J accumulated 0.59% or 850 shares. Capital Management Corp Va holds 0.15% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company reported 1.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).