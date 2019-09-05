Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Mathes Company Has Cut Stake as Shares Declined; As Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Market Value Were Volatile, Engaged Capital Has Decreased by $3.21 Million Its Position

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.21 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA BOARD TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS O FENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development – source [21:01 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Aratana Therapeutics: 13D Filing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ARATANA TO REVIEW ENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE QUALIFICATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 6,400 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

